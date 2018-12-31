Professor files police complaint after CRPF officer’s dog bites her

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 41-year-old professor in a private college, who is also the wife of an inspector in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), sustained multiple injuries after a German Shepherd dog belonging to the Deputy Commandant at the CRPF, attacked and bit her at the CRPF campus in Yelahanka. The victim, Neha Jain, suffered multiple bites, requiring seven stitches on her legs and abdomen.

Neha’s family has filed a complaint at the Yelahanka New Town police against Deputy Commandant Ramesh Kumar, who allegedly did nothing to help the victim even though the incident occurred in front of him on December 16. Neha was walking her pet when the German Shepherd, which was not leashed, suddenly pounced on her and started mauling her.

It has been alleged that Ramesh, who was passing by when the incident took place, failed to stop the dog. He allegedly even threatened Neha to keep the incident under wraps.It was the victim’s teenaged daughter Shivani Jain who started screaming for help.Neha had to be admitted to the hospital for treatment. The deep wounds on her legs and abdomen needed sutures, and she was also administered preventive injections recommended for dog bites although this dog was not a stray.

The police said the complaint was filed after Neha was discharged from the hospital on Friday, December 28.Ramesh has been booked on charges under section 289 ( Negligent conduct with respect to animal) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A police team visited the CRPF campus on Sunday morning to conduct a probe.