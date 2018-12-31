Home Cities Bengaluru

Smokers beware, police collect Rs 66 lakh as fine in Bengaluru

According to VV Puram inspector Shiva Shankar, there were no particular hotspots in the area where they caught public smokers.

Published: 31st December 2018 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Smoking, Cigarette, Smoke ban

Image used for representational purpose only

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: If there’s one certain thing keeping police personnel on their toes at VV Puram, it’s public smoking. With over Rs 20,00,000 collected as fine under Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act 2003 (COTPA) alone, the area in South  Bengaluru has brought in the highest amount in the city. The second highest amount was collected at Mico Layout (Rs 13,90,000), followed by Chickpet (Rs 13,44,000). The total fine collected in Bengaluru was  Rs 66,39,580.

Despite stringent rules by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to limit public smoking to designated spaces in pubs, restaurants and cafés, the issue continues to remain a common occurrence in several parts of the city. According to Section 4 of COTPA, a person caught smoking in a bus, at railway stations, cinema halls, hospitals, libraries, government hospitals, and other public areas will be fined Rs 200 by police.

According to residents, enforcement of COTPA occurs in spurts and the fines levied are doing little to curb violations. Some like Rajashree Shekar, however, point out that restaurants and bars should be made to allocate a designated smoking zone. “Some restaurants do not have this facility, so smokers don’t have a choice but to smoke outside,” she said.

According to VV Puram inspector Shiva Shankar, there were no particular hotspots in the area where they caught public smokers. “It was just implementation and effective use of the law. We required motivated efforts to catch violators and we charged them whenever they were seen by a cop in public,” he said.

The division, which comes under the west zone, was also appreciated by the additional commissioner of police (west) B K Singh. “Such enforcement comes from the inspector in charge of the station,” he said, expressing surprise over the fine amount collected. “There is more awareness in the area which is the reason why residents too have been making efforts to complain to the police,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cigarette Smoking Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike BBMP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Richa Chadha takes a jibe on Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp