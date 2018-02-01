BENGALURU: Over 10 lakh students of state government and aided schools between class 4 and 9 need remedial class, reveals an assessment conducted by the state department of public instruction. For the first time, the department has conducted a Students Achievement Survey (SAS) to know the learning levels of students studying from class 4th to 9th. A written examination was held during October 2017 where over 36 lakh students took part. These kids represented 50,000 schools, and they will get their marks cards soon.

PC Jaffer, commissioner for public instruction said, "Communication has been sent to teachers at the schools concerned, listing remedial measures to be taken for the performance improvement of these 10 lakh kids." Of the 10 lakh students who need remedial classes, about 4.5 lakh students need them in Mathematics and Science subjects.

For children of class 4th and 5th, exams were held for first and second language and two core subjects. For class 6th to 9th, proficiency of students in first, second and third language along with three core subjects was tested during the survey.

"We used multiple question papers of about 800 different versions for the survey," Jaffer added."Teachers will counsel the students while handing over marks cards to them. The marks card will be addressed to the parents and sent to the schools directly," said Prasanna VR, CEO of Sikshana Foundation, which has prepared the marks cards.

Marks cards to have stars

The marks cards will have stars in black colour. "We initially thought of giving gold, silver and bronze-coloured stars but later we dropped the idea and went ahead with black stars for all," said Prasanna. As per the information, stars are based on the grades. For example, if a student has secured A+ grade, then he/she will get 5 stars in the marks card. For A it will be 4 stars, for B+ 3 stars, for B 2 stars, and for C grade it will be a single star.

In numbers

36 lakh- Number of students taken part in the survey.

10 lakh- Students who need remedial classes.

4.5 lakh- Students who need remedial classes in Mathematics and Science.

50,000- Number of schools (govt, aided) surveyed.