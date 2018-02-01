BENGALURU: The rally to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mark the conclusion of ‘Parivartan Yatra’ at Palace Grounds on February 4 will set a new high in terms of organising such rallies in the city by BJP. The venue will have 20 giant LED screens to beam live the proceedings on the dias, a mini hospital to cater to emergencies and 250 food counters for about 3 lakh people.

“We are putting up 20 LED screens near Palace Grounds.Flags and buntings will adore the venue. Three helipads are being built for PM’s helicopter,” said S Prakash, BJP spokesperson. More than 300 volunteers would be deployed to control and direct the crowd. About 250 counters would be set up for for distribution of food. Each counter would be manned by 5 persons.