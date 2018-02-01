BENGALURU: After missing several deadlines, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has set the end of February as the latest deadline for completion of works on Church Street.While cobblestone blocks have to be laid on only 700m of road, footpaths have not been fixed on most parts of the road. The project, which aims to provide a uniform carriageway, wide footpaths, multi-level parking facilities and LED lamps has faced repeated delays since its start.

Work started in February 2017, with an initial deadline of six months set by the BBMP. The deadline got extended first to September and then December 31. In May 2017, after inspecting the roads, Development Minister K J George had slammed officials for the slow-paced works and asked them to finish the work soon.

On the reasons for the delay, M Lokesh, Executive Engineer, BBMP, said they had encountered leakage in pipes on digging up the road. “Sewage was flowing on the streets. In addition, all of MG Road’s electrical connections were below Church Street,” he said.

BBMP Chief Engineer (Projects) K T Nagaraj attributed the skill and time involved in laying cobblestone blocks on the road as one of the reasons for the delay. “Instead of white-topping the road, we used granite cobblestones. It is craft work and each block has to be placed individually. Also, we are working without stopping pedestrian and vehicular movement,” he said. He added that about 200m of the stretch was left to be laid with cobblestones.

Lokesh said Shantinagar MLA N A Haris had instructed officials to finish the work in 10 more days. Since it started, the work has caused businesses of several commercial outlets on the stretch to drop, as these outlets were not accessible for some periods and the dust raised by the construction deterred customers.