BENGALURU: A 28-year-old truck driver died on the spot after he rammed the truck into a Namma Metro pier near Airavatha Hotel at Dubasipalya Junction on Mysuru Road, early on Wednesday morning.

The deceased is Shivaiah, a native of Andhra Pradesh. He was working as a truck driver in the city for the last eight months.

According to the police, Shivaiah was ferrying cement bags in a multi-axle truck.He had left from Kadapa on Tuesday evening and had unloaded the goods partially in the city. After that, he was heading towards Mysuru. At 4.45am, he was near Dubasipalya Junction, where the Namma Metro Reach 2B extension works are under progress. As the road was steep, he lost control over the vehicle and hit the barricade boards and crash barriers before ramming into the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd pier.

The front portion of the vehicle was mangled and Shivaiah’s body was stuck. His body was recovered after a five-hour operation using cranes, the Kengeri traffic police, who have registered a case, said.BMRCL stated that 10 steel fabricated barricade boards and one signboard was completely damaged.“There is no structural damage to the Metro pier as the impact has been taken by the crash barrier. The top portion of the crash barricade is slightly damaged and the flutes of the pier have minor disturbance,” a release stated.