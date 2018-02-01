BENGALURU: Bid to ensure a safe Bengaluru received a massive boost on Wednesday with the release of a document outlining a five-year plan to tackle fire agencies. The five-year blueprint, released by the Beyond Carlton association, was the result of a close collaboration between the association, civic society, the fire and emergency services and other branches of the state government. It suggested measures to ensure zero deaths from fire in Bengaluru by the year 2023.

Talking about the blueprint, state Chief of Fire and Emergency Services, M N Reddi said, “This particular report is technically sound and we will integrate it into all ongoing projects as well as KSAFE projects that we are planning for the coming 5-6 years. It is an important step in dealing with disasters, including fire incidents.”

The blueprint is broadly categorised into four different types of interventions. Those that build capacity, those that need regulatory changes, those that are awareness specific and a set of milestones to be achieved every year.

“Most of the interventions listed in the blueprint will not require additional budget allocations. We have also tried to map ownership of different tasks to different agencies in order to fix responsibility,” said R A Venkitachalam, Member, Executive Council, Beyond Carlton.“Between 2011 and 2016, there were 29 deaths due to fire while 251 were injured and the damage to property is to the tune of

Rs 269 crore.

The city according to what we have been told, requires 72 fire stations against the 20 that are there presently,” said Ashok G V, Member, Executive Council, Beyond Carlton.The blueprint also strongly recommends the public-private partnership model for adding more fire stations, said Uday Vijayan, the President of the association. It will be sent to the government for consideration.