BENGALURU: Government school compounds in the state will now sport advertisements by corporate companies in order to fund the Primary and Secondary Education Department which is running short of funds for basic infrastructure and development activities.

The move was announced by the state Primary and Secondary Education minister Tanveer Sait in a meeting organised with several corporate heads and NGO representatives for Corporate Social Responsibility initiative in the city on Wednesday.He said that the companies can make use of school compounds to advertise their products. “We are looking for companies who are looking for space to advertise. They can make use of the school compound walls by paying the amount fixed by the department,” Tanveer Sait added.

Meanwhile, the principal secretary of the department, Shalini Rajneesh highlighted the fact that, in case there are no compound walls, then the companies have to build one and then paint it for advertising.

But, this announcement by the minister has received negative reaction from stakeholders including teachers and experts from the field. Dr V P Niranjanaradhya, an educationist, said, “This is not acceptable. School compounds or walls are not for advertisement of any commercial products. If at all the minister and the department’s principal secretary wanted the school walls to look colourful, then they should paint and write the history of that particular place or write about the state, history and culture.”

“By announcing availability of space on school premises for advertisement, the state education department is going against the mandate of education. A school is not the place for marketing of any product and we condemn this,” mentioned Niranjanaradhya.