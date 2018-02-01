BENGALURU: THE Karnataka High Court on Wednesday ordered notice to the Home Department on a petition filed by an advocate seeking directions to Vidhana Soudha police to probe an alleged security breach with regard to the photo shoot of Kannada film Ananthu Versus Nusrat starring Vinay Rajkumar, son of Raghavendra Rajkumar, in the court premises.

Hearing the public interest petition filed by advocate N P Amrutesh, a division bench of Acting Chief Justice H G Ramesh and Justice P S Dinesh Kumar ordered notice to the Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Assistant Commissioner of Police, High Court and the Sub Inspector of Police, Vidhana Soudha Police Station.

According to the petitioner, the alleged photo shoot was done inside the Advocates Association Library and in the court premises on August 15, 2017.Photography and videography is banned at the location without the permission of the Registrar of the court. The Vidhana Soudha police did not conduct a probe despite a complaint filed by the petitioner on October 14, 2017. The petitioner contended that the pictorial representation of the court of any state is banned as per the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950.