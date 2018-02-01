BENGALURU: Continuing her tirade against her former chief, retired DGP H N Satyanarayana Rao, IGP and Additional Commandant General of Home Guards and Ex-officio Additional Director, Civil Defence D Roopa, has registered her protest against the Karnataka IPS Officers’ Association felicitating Rao in a networking group.

In her protest note to the association, she termed Rao as “anti-IPS”, who did not protect the interests of IPS officers. “I hereby register my protest to giving farewell to H N S Rao, not for personal reasons but for the general cause of the IPS. Here was a man who wanted to scuttle powers and functions of the IPS Cadre post. Even though the organisational chart said that DIG Cadre post will report to the head, i.e. DG/IG Prisons, he asked me to report to Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Prisons. He is a person who joined prison department in a post equivalent to PSI in 1983. Have you ever seen a PSI in our department rise to the post of even SP? Prison officials used all mean methods to get promoted as DIG and then got a post created as AIG, claiming that AIG is above DIG. And how many years did the person serve as DIG Prisons before becoming AIG Prisons? Only 3 years!”

She later said that she would attend the event if she was given a chance to air her views against Rao. The felicitation event was scheduled to be held on Wednesday evening and it is learnt that Rao did not attend the event.

“Well, even an IPS officer requires minimum 4 years to get promoted after becoming DIG. And to such a post, Rao wanted IPS Cadre post to report. When I informed him that he is undermining the authority of IPS Cadre Post, my words fell on deaf ears. My exact conversation with him was like this — ‘Sir, you are an IPS, if you don’t protect our interest, who will? These days batches are very big with 10 to 11 IPS officers coming every year to the cadre. Why do you want them to suffer? If I report to the Prisons AIG, it will be a precedent. Even IAS officers, who are posted in any department as director or additional director will only report to the IAS boss and not the departmental man’. However, he didn’t consider any of these for reasons best known to him,” she stated in the protest note.

“On one hand, we keep saying in our IPS forums, that we should protect our interests, show leadership etc. On the other hand, he is being felicitated even with his ‘anti-IPS’ stand,” she concluded.In July last year, Roopa, who was DIG (Prisons) then, had alleged that AIADMK leader Sasikala was getting special privileges at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison.