BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner Manjunath Prasad has instructed meat shop owners to sell meat, pork or mutton only upon getting it certified from the BBMP, failing which, criminal cases would be registered against them.

Sources in the BBMP said that on many occasions, animals including cattle were slaughtered as part of religious rituals, but even that cannot be done without the permission of BBMP as it would be considered an offence.

On Tuesday, BBMP commissioner issued a public notice, where he warned against illegal, unauthorised slaughtering or animal sacrifices at public places, which was an offence. Even beef, mutton or pork meat shop owners who have obtained trade licenses are authorised to only sell meat of animals slaughtered at BBMP’s slaughterhouses, and not slaughter the animals themselves for the meat.

There are over 2,000 meat shops in BBMP limits. However, these shop owners cannot slaughter animals at their shops, they can only sell the meat.“BBMP has three slaughterhouses in its limits including at Tannery road, Pottery town and also at Usman Khan road near KR Market. This meat is verified and certified by the team of veterinary doctors at BBMP’s slaughterhouses. Only after they give approval and a certificate, this meat can be sold or consumed. There will be a seal on the covers at slaughterhouses as well as at the selling points, and people are requested to buy only those,’’ Dr Anand, BBMP Joint Director (Animal Husbandry) said.

Under various acts — including Karnataka Municipal Corporation Act, Prevention of Animal Cruelty Act and also Karnataka Prevention of Animal Sacrifices Act — slaughtering of animals and illegal sale of meat can attract criminal charges, and they can be booked under section 429 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) (Killing of cattle and other animals).

Commissioner Prasad also warned that meat traders have to transport the carcasses to the designated places in the authorised vehicles. This will also attract charges, if not followed. Even poultry waste has to be disposed of through solid waste management compactors that are authorised.