BENGALURU: A three-month-old baby girl choked to death after her mother fed her home-made baby food. The incident took place in Hosapalya village in Magadi taluk of Ramanagara on Wednesday. The baby’s parents are Manjunath, a farmer, and Dhanalakshmi. The mother fed her ragi malt and the baby was unable to swallow it and developed breathing problem. The parents shifted her to Magadi government hospital. Within a few minutes, she died.

Dr Basavaraju, paediatrician at Magadi government hospital, said the girl had choked to death as she could not swallow it. “Babies below six months should be given liquid food. In this case, the malt given to the baby was hard and was stuck in her throat.” No police case has been registered.