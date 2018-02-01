BENGALURU: The daily ordeal of long waits at traffic junctions and frequent failure of signalling systems at traffic islands in the city may soon be a thing of the past with the state government giving the green signal for implementation of the automatic traffic signalling system in the city.This will replace the traffic cycle system which is based on a preset time instead of live conditions on the ground.

The traffic signalling system will be upgraded, modernised and automated at 363 traffic junctions in the city under the Bengaluru Traffic Improvement Project(B-TRAC). The project also includes providing, commissioning and maintenance of Wide Area Traffic Telematics (WATTS) server at 100 new traffic junctions in the city, synchronised pedestrian lights and street furniture for the traffic police at a cost of `85.34 crore, Law and Parliamentary Affairs minister T B Jayachandra said while briefing reporters on the cabinet decisions.

The WATTS system provides for real-time traffic monitoring, collection and storage of data, streaming video display and other benefits. These hi-tech, smart signals will have detectors and cameras. Based on the vehicle density, the detectors will switch the signal to green for the road that has the most number of vehicles waiting. The lane with the highest number of vehicles will be given preference over lanes with lesser density of vehicles.

Last year, the Bangalore Traffic Police had tried to install such signals at 25 junctions in the city. However, the project did not take off. The decision to automate signals will include most of the major traffic junctions and will lead to a much smoother flow of traffic, officials said.Such signals are already in place in some places in Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

WHAT IT ENTAILS

363 traffic junctions covered

Rs 85.34 crore approved.

100 new junctions to get

Wide Area Traffic Telematics.

Synchronized pedestrian lights

Smart signals to have cameras, detectors.

Lane with most vehicles to turn green.

No time cycle periods.