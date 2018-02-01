BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday asked the petitioner and the authorities to suggest the names of experts and technocrats to constitute a high-power committee to find out solution to the problems being faced by Bengalureans due to non-maintenance of Storm Water Drains (SWDs). A division bench of Acting Chief Justice HG Ramesh and Justice PS Dinesh Kumar sought the names of experts, while adjourning the hearing of the public interest litigation petition filed by the Citizen Action Group seeking directions for desilting of SWDs to February 16.

The BBMP said there were certain areas where drains were narrow and congested, wherein earthmovers could not be deployed for desilting. The government had approved procurement of three robotic excavators from Germany, which would be used for the purpose of desilting in congested and narrow drains, it added. The civic agency explained that out of 842 kms of SWD in the city, remodelling, construction, maintenance and desilting of 177 kms of SWD were completed at the cost of Rs 1,367 crores, whereas work was under progress for remodelling, construction, maintenance and desilting of SWD in 192 Km at an estimated cost of `1,100 crore. Work was under progress for desilting and maintenance of 155 kms of SWDs at an estimated cost of `26.60 crore.For the remaining 239 kms, a proposal of estimated cost of ` 42.70 crore would be submitted to government for approval and release of funds.

Highlights of BBMP report

The BBMP identified 102 vulnerable reaches in

Bengaluru city, wherein, waste was dumped in the SWDs.

To avoid such dumping, chain link fencing is under progress

in all the vulnerable places identified.

At least 296 culverts which are found too narrow for easy flow of water are being remodelled by increasing vent width.

23 narrow bridges are also being remodelled.

60 per cent of SWD encroachment has been removed as on January 2018.