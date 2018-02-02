BENGALURU: The murder of BJP worker Santhosh led to a bandh-like situation at Chinnappa Garden and surrounding areas on Thursday.On Wednesday night, after the news of Santhosh’s murder spread in the locality, around 100 people gathered in front of the JC Nagar police station and staged a protest. They alleged that the police were not taking any action against Wasim, allegedly involved in drug peddling, as he is the son of a local Congress leader.

Initially, there were differences between the local residents over politicising the issue, as it had allegedly happened over personal rivalry. With the entry of local BJP leaders, however, the murder was given ‘political colour’. Protests continued even into Thursday, due to which the streets of Chinnappa Garden wore a deserted look as a few shopkeepers pulled down shutters voluntarily while others were forced to do so.

When Santhosh’s body was brought near his house after the post-mortem, BJP workers threatened to return the body if their demands were met, which included `5 lakh in compensation for Santhosh’s family and a government job to a kin, police said.

City police commissioner T Suneel Kumar tried to convince them, but in vain. Later, he spoke to the Home Minister over the phone and assured the protesters that their demands would be considered. Only then was Santhosh’s body taken out of the ambulance and kept for visitors to pay their last respects.

BJP leaders R Ashok, Katta Subramanya Naidu, Y Narayanaswamy and others, had led the protests. The BJP will continue the protests on Friday at Shivaji Circle.