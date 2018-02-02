BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday ordered its registry to file a criminal case against a person from Hoskote for allegedly producing a fake document in relation to a land dispute. The order was passed by Justice S N Satyanarayana. The court ordered the Registrar General of the court to lodge a complaint against Narayanaswamy who allegedly produced the fake documents to the court with regard to the dispute over private land situated in Hoskote in Bengaluru Rural District.