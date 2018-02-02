BENGALURU: I am a thorough skeptic. I grew up in a house where a godman was revered, whose stories were discussed as ‘miracles.’ Of course, it was later found that the man we worshipped touched children and hoarded money in his bedroom. And my entire belief system came crashing down. However, I felt the few remaining strings of my heart go ‘zing!’ when I read about the Khelo India scheme by the present government — to encourage Indian kids to play more.

Regardless of my political inclinations, I hope the scheme works out well for the kids of today. Sports simply doesn’t feature in our consciousness. As kids, we were given one period a week, called ‘Games Period’, controlled by the dreaded school PT sir. The games period was done away with when exams were looming. To play at home, there was the issue of overpopulation and space crunch.I travelled to my native village a few times as a kid. And the lasting image I have is of open spaces and boys challenging each other to matches of cricket, kabaddi and volleyball. In the city, one had to ‘curate’ a ground before it was deemed playable.

One had to navigate through roads, vehicles, traffic, gutters, dogs, trees, and annoyed neighbours. One had to drive away cows (go-rakshasas weren’t very popular back then), clear their dung and determine the boundaries of the ground. After all this, we only pursued one sport — cricket. We played with a cricket ball, tennis ball, rubber ball also a plastic ball. If that luxury wasn’t possible, we played book cricket.

At the helm of sporting affairs was the PT sir. The man tasked with the responsibility of promoting sports, but chose to practise wrestling and kickboxing on the school students. Upon reading Sanjay Manjrekar’s autobiography, I found that Mumbai school coaches spotted talent early and spent decades nurturing the kids till they reach the highest level. I found that hard to believe. I had never seen, met, or even heard of a PT sir who didn’t practice Muay Thai, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu on his students.

PT sir, in our school, was used more as a disciplinarian . The kinder teachers who didn’t want to strike the students themselves, always warned us — “keep quiet, or I’ll call PT sir.” If we tried to get sarcastic, we were faced with sir ka stick! A school I studied in for two years had a PT ma’am who was pregnant twice in that duration. To her credit, she came to school, sat in a corner and gave instructions using her voice and a thin stick.

After my masters, I worked as a teacher for a few years. Even there, I noticed that the PT sir was the most feared teacher on campus. Sports and fitness have never been a part of our lives despite being home to exciting sports like Kabaddi. Sports for us is something we indulged in as kids, after the exams, during vacations. It is hardly a surprise that we string together an embarrassing number of medals everytime the Olympics come knocking.

If you’re reading this as a teenager, you have no idea how lucky you are! I know 40-year-olds whose hearts would skip a beat, if someone shouted “PT sir is coming!”