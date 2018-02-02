BENGALURU: The attraction of the glitz and glamour of the film industry cuts across gender divide as the number of aspiring female actors is almost equal to that of wannabe heroes. However, this admiration about films and the industry do not get translated with equal zeal when it comes to other departments of fim-making, such as direction, sound engineering, cinematography, camera handling and others, and has very few takers among the fairer sex.

However, two women from Bengaluru – Manasa Sharma and Sparsha R K, during a chat with City Express, assert that they are here to make a difference with respect to such notions. After having directed few short films, they are now aiming to make it big in the industry.

Manasa and Sparsha, friends first and team members next, through their production house Coffee Bite Media, are bringing out some short films and the duo is handling all the responsibilities by themselves. Their last two films – Anvikshaki and Lost and Found – have garnered rave responses from critics, social media enthusiasts and YouTubers alike. Both the films have been screened at several short film festivals. While many short filmmakers don’t care much about colour grading, the duo have made it a point to add that little blush to their films.

Manasa, with a simple camera in hand, learnt the nuances of filmmaking all by herself. She did not have any formal education in filmmaking. “I did not know what to do with my life. I had a good sense of colours while clicking photos. A year ago, I just took the camera and decided to be a filmmaker and that’s how the journey began,” she says. Manasa takes care of script, screenplay, shooting, editing, colour grading and direction.

Sparsha is a well-known face in the film industry and short film circles. She has acted and taken care of scripting, SFX and dubbing for their films. “Manasa is very passionate about filmmaking. She knows what she wants and she knows how to extort an actor. We could be friends but when it comes to films, we are strictly professionals. She always calls the right shots and I completely trust her. Her shots speak volumes. We met through mutual friends and our thoughts matched a lot. That’s when we decided to come up with Coffee Bite Media,” she adds.

They are also planning a series of micro shot films – films that are less than a minute-long but leaves audience with a stirring message. “Apart from this, we are also working on a feature film with a strong subject line. But that costs a lot. So we need a producer - a sensible producer who knows value of content and what they are investing in,” Sparsha adds.

Their last film Lost and Found, based on friendship, has cost them close to `15,000. “Most of our films are planned in such a way that we try to give the best quality using the limited source of technology available with us. With Coffee Bite, we want to open the doors for female technicians who can bring the best output on screen,” Manasa signs off.