BENGALURU: Ten dry waste collection centres (DWCCs) in the city could get a major upgrade by utilisation of European technology, which would also increase their capacity by three to four times. Sweepsmart, a Dutch firm working in the city since 2014, pitched the proposal to Bengaluru Development Minister KJ George, Additional Chief Secretary Mahendra Jain and BBMP Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad on Friday. Representatives of the firm explained that they have been working diligently for several years in solid waste management.

The firm has set up a pilot project in ward number 44 in Yeshwanthpur and has made the centre cleaner, more organised and more efficient. They want to implement the same technology at 10 more centres. Founder and COO Niels van den Hoek said, "We first empty the existing space and redesign it. The workspace has to be very clean. We then develop the layout with our own equipment, including a conveyer belt at the centre, and a baller machine which compresses certain waste material into blocks which are easier to transport."

The firm utilises European technology adapted to suit the Indian environment. Workers do not have to manually handle any garbage unlike in the existing centres, and are also provided with safety equipment like gloves and masks. A significant aspect is that the capacity of a centre increases running with these technologies from 1-1.5 tonnes per eight hours to 3-4 tonnes. The firm has already implemented this at waste collection centres in Rajajinagar and Electronics City.

A budget of Rs 4.75 crore has been quoted for the project of which Rs 70 lakh each will be provided by the firm as well as the Dutch government. If accepted, the BBMP will pitch in Rs 1.4 crore, and the state government Rs 1.95 crore.