BENGALURU: BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa on Friday visited the residence of Santosh, said to be a BJP worker, who was murdered two days ago, and promised a government job to a member of his family when the BJP comes to power in the state. Santosh was murdered in JC Nagar on Wednesday night and the police have arrested four people.

Yeddyurappa handed over `1 lakh compensation to the family. “Our party worker's murder in the city is the latest example of the government's failure to maintain law and order in the state,'' he said.

Later in the day, BJP leaders took part in a demonstration at Mourya Circle in protest against the murder.

Santosh was part of the social media cell of the BJP and also worked for the party in the 2013 elections, BJP MP and General Secretary Sobha Karandalje said in response to Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy's remarks that Santosh was not a BJP worker.

BJP leader R Ashok demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency into the murder.

BJP leaders also took a dig at the Chief Minister for not visiting Santosh's residence. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has time to visit his minister U T Khader's residence, which is in the same locality (as that of Santosh) for dinner, but not visit Santosh's house. This is nothing but continuation of the Chief Minister's minority appeasement policy, they said.

Khader hit back at the BJP by saying that the Chief Minister visited his residence after four years, and the BJP was just creating an issue out of it.

CCB yet to start probe into murder

The Central Crime Branch (CCB), which was entrusted with the investigation of BJP worker Santhosh’s murder, is yet to start its probe. Sources in the CCB said that they got the files related to the case on

Friday. “The four accused persons have been remanded in judicial custody, and are currently in jail. We are planning to take them into police custody on Monday. Subsequently, we will question them as part of the

probe,” an official said.

CM not to visit Santosh’s residence

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he will not visit Santosh’s residence and accused the BJP of politicising the murder. Police have arrested the accused and investigation in the case has been handed over to the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru City Police, he added.