BENGALURU: A woman and her son were burnt alive after their car caught fire in the basement of Sumadhura Anandam Apartment in Whitefield on Friday. The deceased are Neha Verma (30) and Param (4).

Experts from FSL have collected samples from the spot. Later, the bodies were shifted to Vydehi hospital for postmortem”, a police officer added.

“Neha had not informed her husband where she was going when she left the apartment. Security guards had noted down the time her exit and entry in the log and it was also recorded on CCTV camera. We are waiting for expert opinion on the cause of the fire”, an investigation officer told Express.

Rudramuniswamy, a neighbour, told Express, “I was alerted by some residents who live on the fourth floor. I rushed to the scene when firemen reached the spot. I have not seen the family earlier and came to know about them only when the mishap occurred. The apartment complex has three blocks with 140 flats.”