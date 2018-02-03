BENGALURU: Kannada language has now found space in the campus of Indian Institute of Management Bengaluru (IIMB). Following the recent communication from the Union Ministry for Human Resource Development (MHRD) directing the institute to implement three language policy on signboards, banners and standees outside buildings, IIMB has adopted Kannada as its local language.

One can now see flexes, banners and signboards written in Kannada in IIMB campus. “In October 2017, we received a communication from the MHRD and, following the same, we have implemented Kannada along with English and Hindi outside the building during events or any other activity,” a source from IIMB said.

However, the copy of the communication circulated within the campus which is available with Express reads, “Based on the notification of Government of India on use of languages on sign boards, banners and standees, it has been decided that we will follow undermentioned policies in our campus.

1. Sign boards, banners and standees outside the buildings in three languages, that is Kannada, Hindi and English in that order.

2. Sign boards, Banners and Standees inside buildings in two languages that is Hindi and English in that order.”

Meanwhile, every event organiser, student and staff member has been asked to follow this policy at every event including the Foundation Day and Convocation, say sources.

Displeasure over Hindi certificate

A discussion which is going on in the campus to isue graduate certificates even in Hindi has received opposition from a section of students enrolled into post-graduate programmes at the campus. Following the displeasure expressed by students, IIMB issued a statement saying, “”The Institute is actively undertaking discussions in this regard. We are happy to have received various views and opinions, some of which are not in favour. The Institute wishes to reiterate the assurance given to all internal stakeholders, including the students, that there will be no imposition and any concern shall be promptly addressed internally. There are no protests and we shall internally reach out to anyone who has a concern.”