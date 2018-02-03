BENGALURU: The North East division police have solved the case in which a gang had attacked the police and snatched a rifle in Kodigehalli police station limits on January 18. The police arrested five of a gang of thieves from Madhya Pradesh. Three of the accused were shot at and nabbed in the early hours of Friday, when the accused persons allegedly attacked the policemen.

The accused Roy Singh (35), Ajambay Singh Mehar (25), Jithen Remasingh Palashe (19), Suresh Kodhriya Mehar aliad Sagar (19), and Abubhai Singh Moher (21), are all residents of Bagoli village of Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh.

Vidyaranyapura Police Inspector B Ramamurthy, Sub Inspector Annaiah, and Constable Chidambara sustained injuries in the attack. Accused Ajambay, Jithen and Suresh have sustained bullet injuries and are undergoing treatment at Victoria Hospital.

Addressing a press conference, city Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar said, “With the help of the CCTV footage and source information, we have arrested five accused persons and have recovered the rifle. Five more accused are still absconding and efforts are on nab them. All the accused hail from Bagoli village, where most of the men make a living by stealing.”

Police said they had to study the modus operandi of the accused persons. “When they attacked constables Parameshappa and Siddappa, they had attacked them with stones. We gathered information about criminals who had committed similar offences. We learnt that a similar incident had taken place in Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh and the the police there gave details of the accused arrested. Based on their information, it was confirmed that a gang from Bagoli village had snatched the rifle. Later, we got in touch with the Madhya Pradesh police, who extended their support in the investigation,” DCP (North-East) Girish S said.

“When our police team went to arrest Roy Singh from his village, the villagers attacked them with stones, hand catapults, and arrows. The local police opened fire in the air and Singh was arrested on Thursday. He was brought to the city and taken to show the hideout of his associates. He took us to an under construction site of the government’s Ashraya scheme at Kempanahalli at Yelahanka around 3.45 am.

On seeing the police, the accused attacked the police with the stolen .303 rifle, stones and knives. Sustaining minor injuries, inspector Ramamurthy and SI Annayya shot four rounds at them. Accused Ajambay, Jithen and Suresh were hit by bullets in their legs and they were taken to hospital,” the police said.

Modus operandi

The thieves of Bagoli village travel in buses to all metro cities and commit thefts in houses close to railway tracks. The arrested persons are involved in more than 100 theft cases across the country.