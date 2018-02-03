BENGALURU: A high court division bench of Acting Chief Justice HG Ramesh and Justice PS Dinesh Kumar on Friday issued notice to the Urban Development Department and the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on a public interest petition against the construction of shops and buildings on the service road along Madiwala-Sarjapur Road.

The petitioners Reggie Thomas and three others from Koramangala contended that BBMP is constructing shops and buildings illegally on the service road abutting Madiwala-Sarjapur Road to accommodate street vendors who are presently occupying the service road — also known as Madiwala Market Road/Santhe Beedhi.

The counsel for the petitioners argued that the 100-ft service road extends to a length of about 1 km connecting Hosur Road and Sarjapur Main Road.

They further said the actual service road is 60 ft wide and the remaining 40 ft is the footpath and median.

If construction is allowed, it will be a hurdle for residents and others who use the road. Therefore, there is a need to vacate all the unlicenced street vendors or hawkers from the service road, footpath and the median and relocate them to a vending zone/hawkers zone by issuing necessary certificate of licence, the counsel argued.

Requesting the court to issue directions to the authorities to demolish the shops which are under construction and restore the space for public use, the counsel also prayed the court for directions to BBMP to frame a scheme as per Section 38 of the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act-2014.