BENGALURU: The Advocates' Association of Bengaluru has decided to launch an agitation, including relay hunger strike, from Monday, demanding that the Supreme Court and the Government of India fill the vacant posts of judges in Karnataka High Court.

A resolution was passed to this effect at the meeting chaired by AP Ranganatha, president of Advocates' Association of Bengaluru, after holding deliberations with the senior advocates and the members of the Karnataka State Bar Council on Friday.

The working strength of the judges has come to 24 as against the sanctioned strength of 62 in Karnataka High Court.

After holding a relay hunger strike in front of the Golden Jubilee Gate of the High Court for a week from Monday, the advocates will abstain from the court proceedings for a day across state, if no appointment of judges is made within a week.

In addition to this, the Association has also resolved to submit a representation to the SC Collegium, explaining the factual situation regarding the unfilled vacancies.

The Association has also decided to take the delegation comprising the former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, Union Ministers and MPs representing the state to meet the Prime Minister and Union Law Minister to apprise them of the impact of shortage of judges on the litigants, judiciary and judges working presently.