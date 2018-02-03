BENGALURU: No time for family. No time for relaxation. No time for physical fitness. And no time to have proper breakfast/lunch/dinner. Meet your official neighbourhood protector: The policeman who is expected to remain ever alert and efficient.

While the Mumbai police have introduced the eight-hour shifts for its policemen to ensure they are a rejuvenated lot with higher levels of efficiency and alertness, our own city police may not get that much-required change -- which is not a privilege, but a necessity.

Experts say policing is inherently a very tough job, more so when a population of 1.2 crore has to be protected from the antisocial elements.

An eight-hour shift system will ensure that police get some quality time with their family members, besides getting leisure and relaxation.

Unfortunately, the pathetic condition of Bengaluru police lies in its woeful staff shortage -- which tells on their behaviour with the public, their high-handedness and an authoritarian approach to the common citizen; but the latter fails to realise that all this happens because the policemen are overworked and deprived of the very quality time and relaxation that every human being craves for.

The shocking reality of your police force, dear Bengalurean, is this: The city has just 6,000 law and order policemen to ensure the safety and security of a population of over a crore, while the sanctioned strength is 8,500. The City Armed Reserve (CAR) has a strength of 4,000 against a sanctioned strength of 6,000; while the traffic police are 2,500 against a sanctioned strength of 3,500. Overall there is over 30 per cent shortage in the force that is meant to keep you safe from crime, accidents and riots.

Earlier there was a system of three shifts for the city police. But now with the shortage, it has become just two shifts -- which means each shift of 12 hours. BB Ashok Kumar, retired Assistant Commissioner of police, opined that policemen across the five divisions in Bengaluru work more than 14 hours. “They are assigned too many tasks like crime beat, night patrolling, attending courts, etc. Each police station should have a minimum of 150 policemen,” he said.

A police constable from Sampigehalli police station told The New Indian Express, “We report for duty at 8.30 am and leave for home at 8.30pm. We are completely exhausted by the time we reach home at 10pm. The station has 87 staff, including the inspector; we need a minimum of 130 policemen.”

Former DG & IGP S T Ramesh told TNIE, “Human beings should be treated as human beings, but unfortunately it’s not applying to the police force. The police department is in a sick state. When cops are overworked beyond their physical and mental limitations, how can they perform well?”