BENGALURU: A mistake by college authorities has left a student struggling to get her convocation certificate, even three years after the completion of a course! Sneha Nongmaithem had completed her Masters in Tourism Administration from KLE College in the city in 2015. But, till date, she has not been able to apply for her convocation certificate because the college authorities have allegedly misplaced her internal mark sheet. Without the mark sheet, she has not received her marks’ card for fourth semester.

After the completion of her course, Sneha wanted to take National Eligibility Test for aspiring lecturers and junior research fellows. But because she did not have her fourth semester marks’ cards, she was unable to apply.

“When I did get my marks’ cards in 2016, they had ‘Re-Appear’ on them and my internal marks were recorded as zero. Shocked, I approached the Head of Department, who said that it was a printing error and that the college will issue a fresh marks’ card. But even after a year, they did not get back to me. I went back to the college but the Head of Department had changed, and this person said that I have to reappear for the exam because my internal marks’ sheet is missing,” says Sneha.

Sneha re-appeared for the exams in February 2017. It’s been a year now, but she still not got her marks card. “I was hoping to apply for my convocation certificate this year at least and tried to get my marks’ card for that. But, the college authorities still seem unsure about my marks card and internal marks of the exam for which I had re-appeared,” she said.

As there has been no response from college authorities, Sneha decided to approach Bangalore University. But when contacted, the officials of Bangalore University told Express, “University can generate the marks’ card only when we receive details of the internal marks scored by the student, from the concerned college. Without internal marks, marks’ card cannot be issued.” Officials at KLE College did not respond to our calls.