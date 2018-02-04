BENGALURU: Bengaluru’s spirited citizens scored a resounding win with Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) scrapping the skywalk project at Mahatma Gandhi Circle opposite Cubbon Park police station, on which work had begun.

An aerial view of the site of the

skywalk near MG Circle |

Pushkar V

The project had drawn sharp criticism from citizens, who claimed it was not needed as it would affect the aesthetics of the junction and block the view of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue. The movement against the skywal was also driven by citizens’ opposition to skywalks in general, as they believe the structures only serve to earn advertisement revenue. A petition was also filed in the High Court against the skywalk by activists who had previously campaigned against the steel flyover project.

The tender for the skywalk was called by BBMP in 2013 and was to be undertaken in the DBFOT (design-build-finance-operate-transfer) model. No public consultations had been held and excavation and digging works had started recently.

Following opposition from different quarters and also on social media, Bengaluru Development Minister K J George directed the BBMP to temporarily stop work on the project on January 5. On Januray 21, citizens held a protest against the skywalk at Richmond Circle. Member of Citizens for Bengaluru (CfB) Srinivas Alavilli said the protesters also approached Cubbon Park police and were shocked to find that they were not aware of the project.