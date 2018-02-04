BENGALURU: A 63-year-old man, who is said to be the founder of Osteen College in Chamarajpet, has been accused of hiring two contract killers to kill his second wife and her daughter. A case has been filed in Konanakunte police station and the accused,

Srikumar

Srikumar, is absconding. Incidentally, he was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act six months ago and was out on bail.

According to the police, 36-year-old Swetha (name changed) has stated in her complaint that two bike-borne men attacked her and her daughter on January 25 and threatened her to withdraw the POCSO case filed against Srikumar. They also told Swetha that they were hired to kill her and her daughter.

Srikumar also owns Tulips Resort on Bannerghatta Road.

“Preliminary investigations have revealed that Srikumar, a resident of Chamarajpet, had married Swetha a few years ago by convincing her that his first wife was no more. Later, Swetha realised that Srikumar’s first wife was alive.

Meanwhile, he attempted to sexually assault Swetha’s 17-year-old daughter when she was alone at home. The girl filed a case against him before informing her mother. He was arrested under the POCSO Act and was granted bail in December and since then has been harassing Swetha and sent the men to kill her and her daughter.

Swetha has also accused Srikumar’s girlfriend and his son-in-law,” a police officer said.

Srikumar is currently absconding and a team has been formed to identify the bike-borne men. CCTV camera footage has been obtained and further investigations are on, the officer added.