BENGALURU: Forensic analysis of the wreckage of the car which caught fire on Friday killing a woman and her son has revealed that the fire was caused by accident.

While the proper report is yet to be submitted, FSL department officials are believed to have told the police that the fire broke out owing to a short circuit in the air-conditioning unit.

On Friday, Neha Varma (30), and her son Param (4), were burnt alive after their Maruti Ritz car caught fire in the basement of Sumadhura Anandam Apartment at Nellurahalli in Whitefield.

“After inspecting the spot and analysing the samples collected, FSL experts have opined that the fire broke out in the air-conditioning unit owing to technical reasons and it immediately spread throughout the car. Neha tried to remove Param’s seat belt in a bid to escape and both were caught inside.

We are waiting for a detailed report from the FSL team,” a senior police officer said. On Friday afternoon, Neha along with her son returned home and parked her car after which the car caught fire. Residents alerted the fire and emergency services personnel who doused the flames only to find the charred bodies.