BENGALURU: In a drunken brawl, a 22-year-old man was stabbed to death by a gang after they got into a fight as he allegedly stared at them. The incident took place in Maruthi Bar in Mallathahalli on Friday night. The victim’s friend was injured in the attack.

The deceased is Arun Krishna, a resident of Ullala. He was a college drop-out and was unemployed. The injured is Dhillon Somaiah (24), a native of Kodagu who was residing in Mallathahalli.

A senior police officer said around 11.30pm, Krishna and Somaiah had gone to the bar to consume alcohol. Three men sitting in an opposite table picked a quarrel with Krishna and Somaiah, accusing them of staring at the gang. When the bar staffers tried to push them out, one of them pulled out a knife and stabbed Krishna in the chest. Somaiah intervened and he too was assaulted. Jnanabharathi police rushed to the spot but the gang managed to flee from the scene.

Krishna was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead. Police have obtained CCTV footage to identify the attackers.