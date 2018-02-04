BENGALURU: Mysuru girl Nivedita Gowda, who emerged as a starlet following her stint in Big Boss season 5, in an exclusive chat with City Express talks in her unusual accent about the Big House, life after Big Boss, future plans and more The most discussed topic of this Big Boss season wasn’t the winner or the show but the Mysuru girl Nivedita Gowda and her unusual Kanglish accent. This season saw a mixed bag of celebrities and common people under one roof in the house, sharing common walls.

Nivedita Gowda

Nivedita and Divakar were the only two non-celebrity contestants who made it to the finale. The teenager, who was part of the final four who stayed in the house for 100-odd-days, says that given a chance, she would love to go back to the house in the next season.

“It was too beautiful a journey to be put it in words. I considered the show like a fantasy and I think that’s why people loved me in it and voted for me till the last episode,” says Nivedita. Nivedita, became the favourite template for the trolls and meme-makers soon after she uttered the first line during the first episode of the show. Throughout the show, many pages kept trolling her.

People hated me at first

Nivedita, however, says she has no qualms about it. “Not just trolls. I was told that even common people hated me at first. But it is their perspective. But, at the end of the show, it’s all about how their opinions changed about me in a matter of days. After seeing the kind of love people are showering me with now, hatred seems so small,” she says.

“In fact, I saw a few memes were actually very funny. But again a few trolls spoke of things that should be off-limits. I was not bothered. But it deeply affected my family members. However, like I said, people who used to hate me, have started loving me and I am very proud of it,” she adds.

Nivedita was always targeted for her accent. Commenting on that, she says, “This is my accent. I’ve grown with it. And my accent is not fake. One cannot fake an accent for over 100 days. At some point, they get caught. It’s not that I have an accent in Kannada; I have it in all the other languages as well. Ultimately it is about one’s character and I was able to win hearts with it.”

Nivedita opined that Chandan deserved the Big Boss title, adding that she shared some of the best moments in the show with him. “He accepted me the way I am from day one. I always adore him. He always considered my opinion, unlike others who did not take me seriously,” Nivedita says.

Celebrity in the campus

Nivedita, who is currently pursuing her degree in SBRR Mahajana First Grade College in Mysuru, is now a celebrity in the campus. Students are often spotted clicking selfies with her, which Nivedita obliges with a smile. “Friends and classmates keep mentioning about a particular episode from Big Boss and often ask me questions. I’ve returned to college after 106 days and now I have to get back to reality,” she says.

She is receiving many film offers. She, however, wants to go with the flow. “Completing my education is my priority,” she says.