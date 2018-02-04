The makers of KISS has left with shoot of just one introductory song. Director AP Arjun is simultaneously working on the post production of the film. Meanwhile, the team has also begun the promotion much ahead of the release.

A still from KISS

To begin with, they are coming out with a motion poster featuring newcomers Virat and Sreeleela. “I would also be releasing the first look of the film followed by dates for audio and trailer releases and finally with the film’s release date,” says Arjun.

The director was excited to talk about the pre-climax shoot, which was shot in a hot air balloon. “We took a day to shoot the scene and it was a great experience. It was risky, but we took the help of a lady pilot. At one point, we had to tie up the balloon with ropes as it was flying in all directions,” says the director adding, “It was worth paying `8 lakh per day as we managed to get some beautiful shots with the lead pair.” The film is produced by V Ravikumar under the banner Rashtrakuta Pictures. The music is by V Harikrishna and cinematography by Arjun Shetty.