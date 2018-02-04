The city has been decked up with banners and hoardings on the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mega rally at Palace Grounds on Sunday | NAGESH POLALI

BENGALURU: The visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for BJP’s Nava Nirman Parivarthan Yatra on Sunday is expected to cause huge traffic jams across the city. With 2.5-3 lakh party workers expected to arrive in the city, commuters are likely to face a tough time.

According to the BJP office, at least three lakh workers are expected to participate in the event. They are also expecting 30,000 employees from the IT sector who have been sent invites through social media platforms and WhatsApp. The party office said that people from different parts of Karnataka will participate in the rally in huge numbers. Traffic is expected to be hit on Ballari Road, Yelahanka, Mysuru Road, Outer Ring Road, Tumakuru Road, Kanakapura Road, Hosur Road and many other major roads including Central Business District as people will start arriving in Bengaluru from early morning.

South Western Railway will also operate full tariff rate special trains to and from Bengaluru in view of the PM’s visit on Sunday. Trains will leave Belagavi, Mysuru, Kolar Gold Fields, Vijayapura and other centers and arrive at City Railway Station on Sunday morning. The trains will leave in the evening and reach their originating stations on Monday, according to South Western Railway officials.

The rally will also see over 1,000 buses hired from state transport corporations and others to ferry BJP supporters. The event is scheduled to begin by 2pm and Modi is expected to arrive at HAL airport by 3.30pm. He will take a helicopter to Palace Grounds and address the rally around 4pm. At least 12,000 techies have volunteered to take the event to various social media platforms.

Security arrangements

Elaborate police security arrangements have been made in view of the rally. City Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar said more than 1,000 police personnel have been deployed. “Additional Commissioner of Police (West) B K Singh will supervise the security. Besides, three DCPs, 21 inspectors, other officials and the Garuda special force will also be deployed.

Kitchens &e-toilets

The state BJP media coordinator said 1,000 e-toilets have been placed at the venue. “Three kitchen and 600 workers are deployed for food distribution,” he added.