BENGALURU: With the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) scrapping the skywalk project at Mahatma Gandhi Circle opposite Cubbon Park police station, Member of Citizens for Bengaluru (CfB) Srinivas Alavilli said, “The officials should consult the traffic police on such projects as they know best about the traffic density and other traffic issues. We want people to be able to cross roads without climbing stairs.”

BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad said the decision to scrap the skywalk was taken after complaints from citizens. He said the civic body had initially got permission to construct the skywalk at Anil Kumble Circle in 2015, but did not proceed with it as it would have meant digging up a newly built TenderSURE road. “We planned the skywalk at Mahatma Gandhi Circle with the thought that it will help pedestrians cross the road when cricket matches are held at Chinnaswamy Stadium,” he said.

Demand for walk signals

Pursuing citizens’ demand for pedestrian signals, CfB members met Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) R Hithendra to request for installation of walk signals at 353 junctions. According to Alavilli, though Hithendra responded positively, he expressed difficulty in finding vendors who can install sensor-based walk signals. “It is disappointing to hear that the Silicon Valley does not seem to have vendors for such signals,” he added.