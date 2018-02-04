BENGALURU: Three men sustained injuries after a speeding mini truck fell from the flyover at Arishinakunte near Nelamangala on Saturday morning. The truck was loaded with tomatoes and traffic was affected on the busy NH-4 highway due to the mishap.

The injured are Vinod Kumar, Nagaraju and Chandrashekar, all residents of Doddabelavangala village. They were on their way to Yeshwantpur Yard to sell tomatoes.

A senior police officer said the accident occurred early in the morning when the speeding truck fell from a height of 30 feet after crashing into a parapet wall. The tomato boxes broke and the produce was spread on the road leading to a traffic jam for a while. Reckless driving is blamed for the mishap and the mini truck was also overloaded, according to the police. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.