BENGALURU: Eleven schools and eight colleges across the country bagged the Wipro Earthian awards at the seventh edition of the awards announced on Saturday. The awards recognise excellence in learning about sustainability within the education framework in schools and colleges across India.

Over 1,200 submissions were received from across the country and an independent jury worked on choosing the winning entries. The projects showcased include the students understanding of bio-diversity and water, waste and mobility in an urban context. Activities included essay submissions and entries were submitted in a reporting format. The winners were given a certificate along with a cash prize and they will also be involved in a long-term, continuous and collaborative engagement with Wipro, a statement from the company said.

Wipro chairman Azim Premji gave away the awards on Saturday. Speaking at the event, Anurag Behar, Chief Sustainability Officer, Wipro said, “Over the last seven years with Wipro Earthian, we have seen terrific engagement among schools and colleges about education. The most energising part about the programme is meeting the young minds.”