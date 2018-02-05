BENGALURU: Last year in December, the BBMP launched its Fix My Street mobile app with great fanfare. The app's goal was for people to post their complaints regarding garbage, potholes and other such problems and get them immediately resolved.

The BBMP received many complaints and many of these were resolved too but residents have complained of very poor response. This is not the first time that the BBMP has tried to take the app way to connect with people. While citizens say that the aim of using technology, is noble, however, complaints and feedbacks are not taken seriously.

Take the case of B S Manohar, a resident of Basavanagudi and vice president of the area's Residents Welfare Association. Manohar posed a problem of a case where a restaurant near his house had encroached on a large part of a pavement. "This restaurant was using the pavement like it was a part of the hotel. I lodged a complaint on the app. After a few days, I was surprised to receive a message saying that my problem had been resolved. When I checked, I found out that the problem still existed," he says while adding that the app took feedback from its local officials rather than asking complainants.

Meenakshi Ravikrishna, a resident of Shantalanagar and a member of the local ward committee, lodged three complaints immediately after the app was launched. "I complained about garbage and work needed on a particular road where the slabs were uneven," she says. Although the problems were resolved, but not through the app. "I know people at the ground, BBMP engineers and few officials. I took up the problem personally with them by virtue of me being a ward committee member. There was no sign of any response from the app. I can just imagine what the situation would be for a common person who does not have any such contacts," she adds. On Google Playstore, the Fix My Street app has average rating with mostly negative reviews.

A few years ago, the Sahaya app was launched as a platform to automatically register complaints to various BBMP departments from road infrastructure to taxation. However, as things go, there were not many attempts at following up on the complaints. Praveen, a resident of Indiranagar, feels that the launch of such an app is just a piecemeal measure. He downloaded the app, when it was launched but regrets using it. "I had placed some 100 complaints on the app. Not one was looked into," he says.

Last month, Sundaram Srinivasan posted a query to the BBMP Commissioner's FB page about complaints submitted through the Sahaya app being marked as 'rejected.' "In ward 192 (Begur), street lights are either not there at right places or are not working. What is the justification in this complaint qualifying to "reject"?. Sheer rank inefficiency and the brute courage that no one is accountable to deliver what they are supposed to," he wrote. While the complaint was replied to by the commissioner, it is not known if the issues was resolved.

Another app called the Green App was launched in May last year to provide free saplings and promote a greener city. When Janet Yegneswaran, a resident of Koramangala, used the app for free saplings, she was asked to go to a park in S T Bed. When she went there, people did not know anything about the app or any such measure of providing free saplings. She and president of Reforest India, an organisation that promotes tree planting, says a number of people had come to them for saplings after they did not receive any response from the BBMP for the same. "In fact, there was a case where a BBMP corporator asked me for saplings so as to give it to one of his ward residents," she says.

‘Officials at ward level have to solve isssues’

Seshadri T, advisor, IT Cell, BBMP, says that there are a total of around eight to nine apps that have been launched by the BBMP. But why there are so many negative views and complaints about the app? He says, "We ensure that complaints reach the lowest to the highest functionaries of the BBMP in a particular locality or area. We have not recieved complaints on that front. However, it is up to particular officials of a particular ward to take up the matter from there. We do not have any control over that."