BENGALURU: A 45-year-old convict fell to his death from a coconut tree at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison here on Saturday.

The deceased, Mohemmed K, was a native of Shivamogga, and was serving a life sentence. He had been in the jail for 11 years. He was arrested by the Bhadravathi police in a murder case. Mohemmed’s body has been handed over to his family after a magisterial inquiry.

A senior prison officer said Mohemmed and four other convicts were working on agricultural land outside the prison. Around 11.30 am, he had got up the tree using a climbing device to pick coconuts, lost his balance and fell. He was immediately rushed to Victoria Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

His family was informed about the incident and they reached the city on Sunday. The body was handed over to them after the inquiry and autopsy. Interestingly, the Parappana Agrahara police were not aware of the incident.