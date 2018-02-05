BENGALURU: Released online over a year ago, Half Ticket, a short movie about blind dating created quite a buzz. Written by Bengaluru-based digital marketing head of United Breweries Ltd, Sandeep Balan, the movie has been viewed over 1.7 million times on YouTube. The sequel to the movie Half Ticket 2 was released a few days ago and has also garnered quite a lot of attention. Sandeep picked up writing as hobby in school and went on to shoot short films and directing plays in college. CE speaks to him.

How did you get the idea for Half Ticket?

The entire concept of blind dating was a fascinating one for me and I felt that a short film capturing the feelings of a person would make for an interesting watch. Also, a date at a Derby is what you generally don't see on the screen.

Having been to the Ultra Indian Derby at the Mahalaxmi race course (Mumbai) previously, I felt that the laid back and fun vibe of the place makes for an excellent date setting. Also, the general perception is that it's for old guys and businessmen, but you see the vibe there and it's a carnival like environment with music, food, racing, fun and beer. I combined both these, where the lead characters win a Half Ticket each to this event and end up there reluctantly. I kept the plot simple and relatable as the attempt was to make an easy, breezy film.

Why did you make a sequel?

We wanted to take the story forward, without spoiling the magic of the first part. And that's the toughest part of making a sequel, the decision to actually make one. People kept requesting for the next part, as the first one ended just hinting at the start of a possible relationship. To be honest, I had not thought of the sequel while writing the first one and had given it an open ending. It wasn't till a couple of months back, when it just struck me that the lead couple of Half Ticket would be completing a year. There was a lot of situational comedy in Half Ticket 2 with a couple of more characters added, but at the core of it the film was again really simple and straight forward.

Why do you have such a keen interest to make only short films?

Short films are easier to write as they don't require that much of time investment. The format suits someone like me who has a day job and is a father. There is hardly any time for quality writing time. I generally write late into the night and over weekends, so short films as a format are quicker to churn out. Half Ticket 2 is the 4th short film/web series I wrote for online platforms.