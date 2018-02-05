BENGALURU: The Federation of Konkani Catholic Associations awarded three Konkanis here on Sunday. It was celebrating its 21st Federation Day on Sunday at Good Shepherd Auditorium, Bengaluru. Paul Moras, Konkani activist, researcher and social worker, was given the Lifetime Achievement Award.

He has published Konkani research volumes and several research articles. His books have been selected for higher studies in Goa and Mangalore universities.

Corrine Antoinette Rasquinha was given the Professional Excellence Award. She is the founder of the Mangaluru-based NGO White Doves. Her NGO provides shelter and rehabilitation to destitute people.

Vivek Aranha, Chairman, Rosary Education Group, Pune, was awarded the Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

Aranha, born in the family of educationalists, started in a small way in 1958, with one school. Rosary Education Group blossomed into a vast institution with 8 schools, 2 colleges and a teachers’ training institute under his leadership. Rosary has on its roll more than 10,000 students.