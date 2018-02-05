BENGALURU: A 36-year-old man, who fell unconscious inside the restroom of Kempegowda Metro Station after alighting from a metro train, is now safe — thanks to the alert Metro staff. The toilet’s lock had to be broken to rescue the passenger — Vasanth. According to a top Metro source, this was the first such incident to have occurred in the washroom of any of the 40 stations since the commencement of metro operations in the city.

Giving details, the source said, “Around 2.40 pm on Saturday (February 3), a man came rushing to the security guards inside the station and said when he entered the toilet, he heard the sound of heavy breathing and a loud sound like a man falling down from one of the toilet cubicles. He could not help the person as the door was locked from inside and so alerted us,” the source said. The toilet is located along the exit leading to KSR Railway Station.

The guards alerted the metro control room. “The Metro staff immediately broke open the toilet door. The person was found breathing very heavily and was unable to speak inside. He was taken out immediately and was revived using first aid techniques. Vasanth had a minor scratch under the right elbow,” the source said. An ambulance was called for immediately to assist him. A two-wheeler ambulance arrived within six minutes followed by a regular one five minutes later.

“The medical staff told the Metro staff that the individual suffered these reactions due to high dosage of tablets he took to counter depression. He was sent to Victoria Hospital for further check-up along with security staffers.” The timely intervention of Metro staff definitely averted a life-threatening danger, the source added.