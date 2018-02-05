BENGALURU: All India Congress Committee president Rahul Gandhi will start his first tour in the state ahead of Assembly polls from February 10 to 12.

As per the itinerary, several districts of Hyderabad-Karnataka region will be covered during the tour, before he returns to the state for three more scheduled tours.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president G Parameshwara said that the tour will start with a meeting of party workers at Hospet in Ballari on February 10. During the course of his journey, he will pass through different districts, including Koppal, Yadgir, Raichur and Kalaburagi.

Apart from public meetings, Rahul will visit Huligamma temple and Gavi Siddeshwara Mutt in Koppal and Khwaja Bande Nawaz Dargah in Kalaburagi.

He is expected to leave to Delhi from Hyderabad after attending a few scheduled rallies on

February 12.