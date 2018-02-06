CHENNAI: A 31-year-old senior software engineer hanged herself from the ceiling of her house in Banashankari on Sunday night. Police said that she may have committed suicide due to depression.

The deceased is Shwetha who was working in a software company in the city since a few years. A senior police officer said that Shweta and her husband Harish, who hail from Davanagere, were living in Banashankari Stage-I and they were married two-and-a-half years ago. Harish was asleep when she committed suicide. He found her body on Monday early morning and called Hanumantnagar police, who shifted to the body for postmortem.

“Preliminary probe revealed that she was depressed and was not talking to anyone. She has not left a suicide note. We have recorded her father’s statement. He told us that the couple did not have any issues. Further investigations are on”, an officer said.