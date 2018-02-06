BENGALURU: Admissions to Right to Education (RTE) quota seats for the academic year 2018-19 will begin from February 20. According to the time table scheduled by the state Department of Public Instructions, seat aspirants for the 25 per cent quota RTE seats can submit applications from February 20 to March 21. The first round of online lottery for seat selection will be held on April 6.

Meanwhile, for the first time, the department has brought even aided schools under the ambit of the RTE Act. From 2018-19 academic year, even aided schools will have to reserve 25 per cent of seats under the RTE quota. Over 3,000 aided schools in the state will come under the RTE ambit and as a result over 15000 more seats will be added this year.

Meanwhile, private unaided schools in the state are allowed to fill the 75 per cent of non-RTE seats only after May 30.

important dates

Submission of online applications under RTE quota: From February 20 to March 21

First round seat allotment through online lottery: April 6

Apr 7 to 17: Students who have been allotted seats in first round to get admission at the respective schools

Second round seat allotment: April 26

Apr 27 to May 5: Students who got allotted seats in 2nd round to get admission at respective schools

Third round seat allotment: May 14

May 16 to 22: Students who have been allotted seats in the third round to get admission at the respective schools