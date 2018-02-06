BENGALURU: Last year, the country’s IT city saw more than 2,000 cyber crime cases registered after a police station dedicated to such offences was set up in March. In addition to that, more than 2,000 petitions were received by the police. However, the share of cases solved stood at a measly 4%.

With an increasing number of cyber-crime cases coming to light, the state is now in the process of revamping its policing methods. The move comes after a series of directives were issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs asking all states to create a more robust institution for tackling online crime.

In the directive, the MHA admits that there is an increase in the instances of cyber crimes in the country and says that it was a major challenge for law-enforcement agencies. “There is a need to gear up the institutional mechanism to tackle the cyber crimes,” says the circular that was issued in the last week of January.

In line with the circular, the state police will now set up a state cyber crime co-ordination cell, which will be headed by a senior officer of ADGP/IG rank designated as state cyber crime co-ordinator. The MHA has also asked for the setting up of a cyber-forensic training laboratory and centre, and has recommended the use of cloud technology-based high-tech cyber-forensic labs.

There is also the option of setting up basic labs at district level as well as a mobile lab as well. Currently, Karnataka has one such laboratory in Bengaluru which is not sufficient and there is a proposal to set up another one in Mangaluru, officials said.

The circular also gives the police more teeth to deal with crimes that cross state or national borders. A provision has been made to refer such cases to the Central Bureau of Investigation to permit it to carry out the investigation on an international platform. The CBI is the nodal liason for Interpol in the country. Inter-state co-ordination teams, suggested by the MHA, are also likely to be formed for sharing of information and speedy disposal of crimes.

Perhaps the most telling directive has been issued to the police department, asking for all officers to be trained in basics of cyber crime. This will go a long way in ensuring that victims are not turned away when they approach a local police station to report crimes. Officers will also have the opportunity to take a course on cyber investigation which will certify them as an investigator. Confirming this Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) M A Saleem said that the orders had been recieved and that the department was in the process of implementing it.

In addition, state police across India have also been asked to strengthen their social media monitoring facilities that will be located in the state cyber cell. This will include monitoring of vernacular content and alerts or leads generated locally which require further action will be pushed up the chain. The circular also asks police to maintain a list of suspect profiles for monitoring, especially for busting rackets involving child pornography, human trafficking and blackmailing.

cyber crime on the rise in

Bengaluru

(Nature of cyber crimes

reported in city)

Defacement of

websites, including government portals

Hacking into websites

Data theft

Vishing

Job frauds

Skimming

Matrimonial frauds

Hacking of business websites

Illegal lottery

SIM cloning

Social media-related offences

Email related

Phishing

Abusing or blackmailing on social media

Pornography

Trafficking

Frauds related to blogs

Spreading hate messages (communal, personal)

Periodicity

DAUNTING FIGURES

8 to 10

Number of complaints registered at cyber crime police station every day

85 per cent of them are financial frauds and most of them are banking related