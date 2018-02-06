BENGALURU: While film schools that offer courses in direction and acting are aplenty. However there are a few started by genuine people from the industry that claim to be different. The Navarasa Natana Academy that was launched at Sadashivanagar on Monday is helmed by seasoned director, S Narayana and has many as its faculty many from the industry such as Mahendra.

S Narayan and Srinivas Mallur at the

launch of the academy

Spread across 3000 sq ft, the film institutes intention is to teach 24 crafts in direction and acting. From making posters, preparing a film for release, film promotion to the ins and outs of directions, people will learn the 360 degree of about the industry from the academy, says Mallur Srinivas, choreogrpaher and owner of the academy.

“All of them gave auditions before they enrolled with us. This only helps us to know their passion, their level of interest in films,” adds the President of the Karnataka Dance Association . Narayan says, “I asked Srinivas why the need for a film academy now, when such institutions exist everywhere. He says its all about approach and to give the best training and find the best talent.”

According to Narayan, today most of the academies teach only direction but at Navarasa, it will be a total package from training in acting, writing, music and cinematography to yoga and horse riding. “People who want to enter the industry, should be adept at everything.” The academy runs a four month weekend course on Saturday and Sunday and an 8-month course as well.

“Director Mahendra is board and will be teaching directorial skills. WE will also be inviting various theatre artistes, and various people from the film industry as guest lecturers, who will training the students,” he says.

Another school that boasts of quality learning is the The Tent Academy, run by director, Nagathihalli

Chandrashekar. “There was a time, when everybody used to travel to Mumbai for film training, and that triggered the idea of starting a film academy here. Luckily, I had my own infrastructure spread across four floors. I sacrificed my rent and started the school. We saw a lot of institutions mushrooming all over but a lot of them could not sustain for long,” he says.

The academy has a diploma course for 4 months, and workshops and weekend classes. “Many software engineers, who are passionate about film-making come for weekend courses,” he says Even here enrolling requires an audition “We want to know, how much they love cinema. We will not go by the degree they hold, but their passion towards film is important. We don’t encourage beyond 20 to 30 students for the course. We have foreign students enrolling with us,” he says. Most of the students come for acting classes and the technical course. The guest faculty are many from the film industry and those from National School of Drama.