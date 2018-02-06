CHENNAI: In a freak incident, a 51-year-old physically-challenged man was burnt alive inside a shed in RR Nagar on Saturday. Police found that the deceased had slept off while smoking a beedi in an inebriated state. The victim has been identified as Rudrachar, a resident of Channasandra Colony. He was residing alone in the shed. A police officer said that the incident took place late at night when Rudrachar slept while smoking a beedi.

Residents told the police that Rudrachar was addicted to alcohol and would usually sleep outside the shed when he was drunk. Residents, who noticed the fire at around 3.30 am, doused it and alerted the Rajarajeshwarinagar police, who informed his son Srinivas, a daily wager who lives nearby.

The police found a burnt beedi next to Rudrachar’s bed. They said that he was unable to get out of the shed as the fire spread soon. He was last seen limping around the area and was also seen at a nearby bar in the evening.

Rudrachar’s body was handed over to his family after an autopsy in Victoria Hospital. The police have obtained footage from the CCTV camera in the locality for further investigations.