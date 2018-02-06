BENGALURU: The Indian Air Force is looking to indigenise 1,700 items used by it in the coming financial year, Air Marshal Sanjay Sharma, Air Officer Commanding (AoC) Maintenance, IAF, said on Monday. He was speaking at a seminar on indigenisation of the IAF jointly organised by the FKCCI and PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry here. Sharma said the IAF, as a customer, was happy to reach out to the private industry and invite them to participate in the indgenisation of the air force.

“We have indigenised more than 47,000 items till now and 70 this year alone. There is adequate revenue budget to support the process and the industry must take a look at the revenue expenditure which is going out of the country. We need to progress to developing sub-systems,” he said. Also addressing the gathering, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Chairman Suvarna Raju said the defence PSU was willing to support the industry by transferring technology developed by it.

Stating that there was enough space for the private industry to work side-by-side with HAL, Raju said that the company would concentrate on integration and was willing to give away work to other companies.

The seminar, planned as a familiarisation programme for those looking to enter the industry, also had sessions explaining the indigenisation procedures of the IAF, areas in which contribution was needed, as well as insights provided by senior IAF officials.