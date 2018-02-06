BENGALURU: THE first edition of Less Traffic Day will be held on February 11 (Sunday), in Bengaluru. The programme is being organised by the Transport Department, in collaboration with others, to reduce pollution and increase the use of public transport in the city.

Speaking at a press meet here on Monday, Transport Minister H M Revanna said that Kannada film actor Yash will be the ambassador for the event. “Events are being organised as part of Less Traffic Day in several parts of the city. Residents of Bengaluru, rather than resorting to private vehicles, are requested to use public transport,” he said.

It can be recalled that the Department had announced the initiative in December 2017 and that every second Sunday of the month will be observed as Less Traffic Day.

